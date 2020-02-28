KC Wolf visits Cecil Floyd Elementary

JOPLIN, Mo. — A furry representative of your Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs makes a stop in the Four States.

KC Wolf, mascot for the Chiefs, spoke to students at Cecil Floyd Elementary School.

He’s always been a fan favorite across Chief’s Kingdom, but he’s an even bigger celebrity since his team won the Lombardi Trophy.

Nathan Stewart says Mr. Wolf talked to the kids about being successful, both on field and off, while Dan Meers talked about his experience in Miami.

Nathan Stewart, Asst. Principal, Cecil Floyd Elementary School, said, “A lot of things they’re hearing are things that we tell them every day, but to hear from someone they watch on TV and they cheer for the team, it it leaves a bigger impact.”

Dan Meers, Portrays KC Wolf, said, “I’ve got a great picture of my leading the team onto the field where the flag runners ran and I was right behind them and the team was behind me for a short time, by the end of the run out onto the field, I think the only guy I outran was Andy Reid.”

Meers says he has been waiting for the Chiefs to win the super bowl ever since he started portraying the mascot 30 years ago.