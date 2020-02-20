KC Wolf at Cecil Floyd Elementary

Joplin, Mo — All across Joplin, Chiefs Kingdom recently shared in the excitement of an amazing season and Super Bowl win!

To add to the excitement, Cecil Floyd has the pleasure of welcoming Dan Meers, the man behind the KC Wolf mask, to share the A-B-C of success with our students on February 27, 2020, at 9:30 A.M.

The program will stress the importance of Attitude, Behavior, and Character and how they impact future success. We are excited about this event and the opportunity it presents for our students to continue to grow in their character.