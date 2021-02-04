KBI working to process more sexual assault test kits

KANSAS — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has introduced a new bill to help in the efforts of sexual assault cases.

If passed, the bill would require all Kansas law enforcement to create a new written policy regarding sexual assault test kits. The policy would require all the kits to be submitted to one of three Kansas forensic laboratories for analysis within 30 business days.

This was done to improve the current initiative after 2,200 kits had been discovered not to have been tested in the state.