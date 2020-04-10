KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol warn of multiple incidents of law enforcement impersonation in the state

TOPEKA, KS… The Kansas Bureau of Investigation released a statement warning Kansas citizens that they have seen an increase in law enforcement impersonation in several counties across the Sunflower State.

According to the statement, KBI has identified at least 10 reported incidents in several counties. There have been no reports of injuries or stolen property tied to these cases, however, state and local agencies encourage caution if a vehicle with lights attempts to pull you over.

If you feel you are the target of an impersonator, you should slow down, activate your hazard lights, and call 911 to confirm the vehicle following you is law enforcement. If you believe you have recently been stopped by a law enforcement impersonator, please contact your local law enforcement agency and report the incident. In addition to notifying local law enforcement, please report the information online to the KBI at http://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar or by calling 1-800-KS-CRIME. Melissa Underwood, Communications Director Kansas Bureau of Investigation

