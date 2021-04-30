KBI rules death investigation a homicide

COFFEYVILLE, Ks. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Coffeyville Police Department are ruling a death investigation a homicide and a person has already been taken into custody in connection to the case.

The body of a man was found inside a home at 1709 South Spruce Street in Coffeyville just before six last night. Because of how badly the body was decomposed, authorities haven’t been able to positively identify the victim.

Just before two this afternoon, investigators arrested 37-year-old Jennifer Garnett of Coffeyville in connection to the case. She was arrested for burglary, theft, forgery and criminal use of a credit card.

Garnett was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.