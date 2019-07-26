KBI releases 2018 crime totals; violent crimes continue to increase in Kansas

KANSAS – Violent crimes including murder, rape and burglary are continuing to increase in the State of Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation releases its 2018 crime statistics for the state Thursday.

Last year, more than 12,000 violent crimes were reported. There is a five percent increase in violent crimes like murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. It’s 16 percent above the ten year average.

However, murder has actually declined in the state at 146 cases, compared to 176 in 2017 when it was the highest in a decade.