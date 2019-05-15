KBI opens investigation after body is found inside Baxter Springs home

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Authorities are investigating after a body is found in a Baxter Springs home.

Crime scene tape is up around 804 West 11th Street. Baxter Springs Police say a dead body was found inside the home on Tuesday.

Baxter Springs Police are investigating an unattended death. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was called Tuesday to assist.

Officials are still on scene and have been talking with neighbors this morning. The circumstances of the death are not yet known.

