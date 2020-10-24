KBI Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks.–The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Montgomery county.
Authorities say it happened yesterday afternoon after the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle they believe was involved in an armed robbery at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville.
The KBI says when troopers approached the vehicle the passenger 32-year-old Wesley Jordan started shooting at troopers.
According to authorities the troopers shot back and the suspects drove away
After a short chase the suspects stopped and Jordan was shot by a trooper after exiting the van.
Jordan died at the scene.
The 26-year-old driver was arrested and is facing armed robbery charges