KBI: Death investigation in Iola surrounding 34-year-old man

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred in Iola on Monday.



The Iola Police Department requested KBI assistance at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and KBI agents responded to investigate.



In a news release, KBI stated at approximately 2:10 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Iola Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a fight at 621 S. Washington Ave. Officers responded to the house where they found 34-year-old Jamie D. Martin, of Iola, lying in the driveway.

Martin was unresponsive, so officers started life-saving measures. EMS responded and transported Martin to the Allen County Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.

The investigation is ongoing.