KBI continues investigation of officer-involved Chetopa shooting

More than a week after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead in Chepota, there is still no word on the names of the three Chetopa police officers involved.

The shooting took place on Monday, August 12th when officers were serving a search warrant at a home on Cherry Street. Chetopa officers said they had gotten a tip that an illegal drug operation had been going on in the home.

After announcing their presence at the door that night, the three officers entered the home finding 38-year-old Scott Souders armed. It was then one officer fired three shots at Souders, killing him.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been looking into the incident.

When we asked for identification on the three officers involved, their communications director said, “It is not typical for us to release the names of the officers involved in an officer-involved shooting incident. This is because while our case will investigate the officer’s use of force, the officer has not been accused of a crime, and is therefore entitled to privacy.”

We will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.