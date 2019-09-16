KBI concludes Chetopa officer-involved shooting, findings forwarded to county attorney

CHETOPA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has ended its investigation into last month’s officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Chetopa.

A KBI spokesperson tells KSN/KODE their investigation concluded late last week.

It stems from the shooting that took place on Monday, August 12th as officers were serving a search warrant at a home on Cherry Street in Chetopa.

Three Chetopa police officers entered the home to find 38-year-old Scott Souders armed.

One officer fired three shots at Souders, killing him.

KBI investigators have forwarded their findings to the Labette County Attorney for review.