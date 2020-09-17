KBI awarded over $90,000 to support mental health

KANAS — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is awarded more than $90,000 to support mental health.

The U.S. Department of Justice provided this grant through the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Program.

The KBI will receive $95,860 to be used over the next two years to supplement ongoing mental health wellness.

These funds will be especially useful to their agents working child sex crime and violent crime cases.

Melissa Underwood, Communications Director, KBI, said, “And our team goes out to those probably twice a week. So, they’re repeatedly exposed to very violent, very traumatic situations and incidents. So those people who are assigned to those teams will get all of those mental health wellness checks.”

The DOJ delegated $4.5 million to 41 agencies nationwide.

Other Kansas organizations that received funding were the Olathe Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.