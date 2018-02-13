Kaylie Hulette wins Golden Lion Award

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

From singing to seniors in nursing homes to mentoring at risk kids, our latest Golden Lion Award winner gets involved in a wide range of volunteer projects.

Kaylie Hulette isn’t afraid of trying new things, but that wasn’t always the case.

“I was kind of shy and didn’t want to get out of my comfort zone,” says Kaylie Hulette.

But her freshman year at Carl Junction High School, she joined Future Farmers Farmers of America, or FFA, and it opened a whole new range of experiences. There’s a special Halloween outreach.

“We do this trick or treating for canned goods which is always really fun. We get to dress up for Halloween and we go out and go door to door,” says Kaylie Hulette.

A recent FFA trip in Washington DC gave Kaylie the chance to help feed those in need on the East Coast.

“There was a bunch of stations where one would put noodles in the bag, the other person would put the seasoning. And it would just go down an assembly line, it was very organized,” says Kaylie Hulette.

She and other volunteers packed 60 thousand meals.

“We realized that some people weren’t as fortunate as us and that really made us want to help out others,” says Kaylie Hulette.

And it doesn’t stop there. Through other groups, she volunteers at Golden Paw Rescue and Sanctuary.

“Some days we walk dogs, we play with cats, we do dishes, we do laundry, whatever they need,” says Kaylie Hulette.

And still more time shared on campus.

“We do reading buddies, we do team bulldog, we work with special needs kids, at risk kids. It’s just a great, a great program,” says Kaylie Hulette.

And on the baseball diamond.

“I play softball so the Miracle Field was so fun for me to be to really get on the field with the special needs kids and help them out,” says Kaylie Hulette.

And she’s already planning to branch out with a new project using a 3D printer at the High School.

“We’re going to be starting a prosthetic hands project,” says Kaylie Hulette.

FFA Advisor Kelly Nolting says Kaylie is always ready to help others.

“I rely on her a lot as far as going back and getting the other students involved in it and how much fun it is,” says Kelly Nolting.

Kaylie plans to go to Missouri Southern next fall and says she is planning on a career as a physical therapist.

To learn more about the Golden Lion Award, you can follow the link we’ve provided here.