Karen’s Dance Studio to offer online dance classes due to COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — A southwest Missouri dance studio adapts to COVID-19 by providing classes online.

Instructors At Karen’s Dance Studio in Joplin have been recording classes all weekend to be released in an online portal.

It’s for students who are already enrolled at the studio and provides fun and exercise for the whole family.

Classes include hip hop, ballet, yoga, as well as DIY projects for making props.

The studio director wants to give kids the feeling of normalcy, while changes are being made to every day life.

Nicole Amayo, Karen’s Dance Studio owner and director, says, “Right now we’re just really focused on our dance family and making sure that we are able to provide for them the service that we’ve always provided for them, it’s just in a different way.”

A library of classes will be launched for members this coming Monday.