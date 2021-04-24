JOPLIN, Mo. — A Missouri Southern State University fraternity will be staying up all day and night– for a good cause.

Kappa Sigma Fraternity is holding a No Sleep for Soldiers fundraiser that helps wounded veterans.

The fraternity started the fundraiser Friday afternoon.

Since then they have been near the intersection of 7th and Duquesne outside of Sami’s Family Restaurant holding Honk for the Soldiers signs and collecting donations.

They say they want to raise awareness about the struggles soldiers go through.

Colton Long Kappa Sigma President, says, “It’s so important to us cause it’s our main philanthropy and everyone knows a veteran in their life and its something we are all very passionate about and we want to be there for them so.”

Last year the fraternity was able to raise $3,000, they hope to surpass that goal.

They will be out until noon Sunday.