Kansas working to fill the need for a skilled workforce

KANSAS — Some Kansas employers are calling it a crisis.

The need for a skilled workforce is growing but there are few people qualified to fill the jobs.

The Kansas Board of Regents along with Kansas Community and Technical Colleges are pushing for more financial help for students.

They say this will help with the need for skilled workers.

The proposed Kansas Promise Scholarship Program would give students earning their associates degree or a career and technical education degree a full scholarship, if they are getting their degree in a field where skilled workers are needed.

The Kansas Board of Regents would oversee the scholarships and designate the top 10 job fields that are considered high need.

The board did focus groups with employers across Kansas and say the results were nearly unanimous.”

Dr. Blake Flanders, Kansas Board of Regents, said, “In every location, we found the vast majority of employers are searching for a skilled workforce and are not finding the numbers of employees needed to make their businesses competitive.”

“Students would be required to work for 2 years in the state of Kansas after graduation or they would have to repay their scholarship.”

It is estimated that this program would cost the state around $5 million per year.

The bill passed through the Kansas House, and is now being considered by the Senate.