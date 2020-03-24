Kansas working to fill childcare need during virus outbreak

KANSAS — With Kansas kids now home for the rest of the school year and some parents still working, there is a great need for child care in the state.

The state of Kansas is encouraging licensed child care facilities to stay open.

Daycare facilities can also accept new children — even if that is over the 10-person gathering limit the state has put in place.

And KDHE is accepting applications for new child care facilities.

Emily Barnes runs a licensed child care facility in Kansas and says she plans to stay open.

Emily Barnes, Barnes Child Care, said, “The safety of their children is the most important. So, in this situation, we’re gonna do what it takes to work together and we’re gonna make it work and I’m gonna take care of their child.”

If you are in need of child care, KDHE recommends reaching out to family or friends who may not be working for help.

If that’s not a possibility, KDHE recommends contacting childcare aware of Kansas to help find licensed child care in your area.