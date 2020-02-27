Kansas working to change rules around antique cars

KANSAS — It may be hard to believe, but you may have an antique car sitting in your driveway.

In Kansas, cars more than 35 years old can be classified as an antique.

Previously, the car could only register as an antique if it had all original parts.

The Kansas house passed a bill that changes that.

Under the bill, any car more than 35 years old would be eligible for antique registration, regardless of updates made to the car.

Rep. Stephen Owens, (R) Hesston, said, “Even if you changed the motor, even if you painted it a different color, even if you put nice wheels on it, it’s still an antique and I think there’s a lot of support for it.”

If every car in the state older than 35 years were to get an antique registration, the Kansas Department of Revenue estimates a potential loss of 1.9 million to the state highway fund.

This is because antique tags do not need to be renewed each year.

The bill will now move on to the senate for a vote.