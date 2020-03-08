Kansas woman tests positive for coronavirus

To see the full story, click here!

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has tested presumptive-positive for the novel coronavirus, Governor Laura Kelly announced.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the news on Saturday afternoon joined by Dr. Lee Norman, secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli and Adjutant General’s Department Director of Joint Staff David A. Weishaar in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office.

She said the woman is under 50 years old and lives in Johnson County. The woman is in home isolation following the guidance of the CDC. KDHE continues to work with the local health department and CDC to identify and contact people that may have been in contact with the woman.

Kelly urged Kansans not to panic. She said people in the state are still at low risk of getting the virus.

“Kansas has been prepared for positive cases of novel coronavirus and will continue to work alongside local and federal public health partners in addressing the potential spread of the virus,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It is our main priority to keep Kansans healthy and safe. We want Kansans educated on all aspects related to COVID-19.”

KDHE has advice and updates about the novel coronavirus on their website. You can find that here.

If you have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea and have developed fever with lower respiratory symptoms including cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, stay home and call your healthcare provider. You may also call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) Saturday, March 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Sunday, March 8 from 9 a.m.– 5 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19, visit KDHE’s website and Frequently Asked Questions at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/ and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.