LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth woman was sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing a man more than a dozen times.

A judge sentenced Becky Lynn Kelly, 49, for the crime Friday.

Court documents state Lansing police responded to a noise complaint at a Leavenworth apartment complex on Jan. 7, 2021. When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported hearing a man yelling that he’d been stabbed and then noticed Kelly leave the man’s apartment. Witnesses said the man followed Kelly before collapsing at the bottom of the complex’s steps.

Doctors later determined the victim had been stabbed 13 times and suffered two collapsed lungs, a punctured colon, and a puncture wound that went through his cheek and hit his tooth.

Prosecutors credit the man’s neighbors for their quick actions that may have saved his life.

“This was a horrible attack, and only for the neighbors was this man able to survive and the defendant held accountable. It is more than law enforcement that keeps us safe. It takes a community. People to report when they see something bad and testify to hold people accountable,” Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney, said.

Kelly left the area before officers arrived at the apartment complex. She was arrested months after the crime. A jury convicted her of aggravated battery in December.