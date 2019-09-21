Kansas woman is a force of nature when it comes to protecting community from severe weather

The word “no” simply isn’t in the vocabulary of 92-year-old Aggie Keesling. She lives on Lake Crawford in Farlington, Kansas.

She lost an aunt in the tornado that struck Franklin a few years ago, and she noticed none of the campers or residents of the lake area have a storm shelter to go into during severe weather, and she knew that had to change.

To make her dream a reality, six years ago, she started selling ice cream and eventually made $7,000 doing that.

And, that dream will start to came true this weekend when ground is finally broken on a shelter big enough to hold 300 people. In all, the community had to come up with $75,000, which is being matched by the state to fund the project.

“Oh my lands, this is going to be the happiest day, because it’s been a long time,” Aggie explained.

“Well, I thought she would never get it pulled off because there wasn’t another one in the state, and when you put one up, they’re going to want more, so I didn’t think she’d get it done, but she did, so I’m proud of her,” added Kurt Keesling, Aggie’s son.

“There’s a lot of red tape,” said Aggie. “I didn’t realize it, but we kept at it and then I had a lot of help from God.”