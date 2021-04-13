Kansas Treasurer stops by PSU

KASNAS — Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers made a stop at Pittsburg State University Tuesday.

He was there to present President Dr. Steve Scott with a check for roughly $1,500. It’s for the university’s unclaimed property.

Rogers is currently embarking on a property reclamation tour across the state. It’s estimated the state of Kansas has $400-million in unclaimed assets. In the city of Pittsburg – it’s $3-million.

Lynn Rogers, Kansas State Treasurer, said, “If they spend it at a local store, that owner is going to then spend it somewhere else in the local community and so it just keeps circulating and circulating, so it keeps growing the economy.”

Residents can see if you they have unclaimed property by utilizing the Kansas Cash Program.