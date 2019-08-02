Kansas trade agreement proposal

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is pushing for a trade agreement that she says will help suffering farmers and the state’s economy.

The United States, Mexico, Canada agreement deals with Kansas trade and exports. Kelly says international business is huge for Kansas’s agriculture sector, but says farmers aren’t seeing the net income they used to after years of natural disasters.

Kelly believes this trade agreement would expand market access across borders and get the state’s farming economy back on its feet. Opponents find concern with enforcement, labor, and environmental issues that come with the agreement.