Kansas town starts movement to thank healthcare workers

FRONTENAC, Kans. — A grassroots movement has started in Frontenac, to thank frontline workers in the medical field.

The Facebook group, “Hello Frontenac” is encouraging people throughout the city to make and send “thank you” cards and letters to workers at local hospitals like Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg.

Keesha Hervey came up with the idea after noticing the toll the pandemic has taken on hospital employees, particularly — again — ones on the frontlines.

“They’re doctors and nurses that we’ve trusted our whole lives, they delivered us, they’ve delivered our own siblings and babies and vaccinated us and treated us for the flu and they need us now to step up and say ‘Hey, we remember all those times and we remember it now,'” said Keesha Hervey, Hello Frontenac Editor.

Cards and letters can be sent directly to “Ascension Via Christi.”

You can find more information on the project through a link here.