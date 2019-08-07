Kansas town has only military fort along Route 66

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – A Southeast Kansas town along Route 66 is also home to the only military fort on the famous road.

It’s called Fort Blair in Baxter Springs. General James Blunt established the fort in 1863 to strengthen the Union position in the area. And on October 6, 1863, the fort was actually attacked, killing more than 100 Union soldier. Route 66 only spans just over 13 miles in Kansas, but those along the route think it’s some of the best history you can find.

“We like to think we are the best 13.2 miles of Route 66 that you will see because there is so much history here and so many different things to see and do.” Mary Billington, Director of Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum

You can visit Fort Blair and the Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum daily with no cost.