Kansas to stop releasing locations of covid-19 clusters

KANSAS — The state is no longer releasing location of coronavirus clusters — at least for now.

After mixed feedback — the state is making changes. Starting next week the state’s top doctor says they will be more clear on which sites have recent covid-19 cases. In the past the numbers included cases that were a few weeks old.

Secretary Lee Norman, KDHE, said, “Helping persons assess the current activity of covid-19 at an organization or entity and then to judge the risk to them personally.”

Right now there are 191 active clusters in the state. 60 are at long-term care facilities and 31 are at colleges and universities.