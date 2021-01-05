Kansas to start second round of covid-19 vaccines

KANSAS — This week marks the expected beginning of the second of two doses for the covid-19 vaccine in the sunflower state.

After first administering the Pfizer vaccine back during the 14th of December, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is preparing to start giving the second dose. 24,000 of those doses are expected to be given to health care workers this week.

17,550 of the first Pfizer dose and 16,900 of the first Moderna vaccine dose are also expected to be administered this week.