Kansas to allow remote application and issuance of marriage licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court announced it’s working with judicial districts to resume issuing marriage licenses.

Starting Monday, to meet the demand for marriage licenses, courts have developed a process that allows a couple to get a marriage license without in-person contact through phone, mail, and email.

10 courts, including the Crawford County District Court, will issue marriage licenses using the new process.

Applicants must call a court to begin the process.

For more information, you can call the Crawford County Court House at 620-231-0380.