LEAWOOD, Kan. — A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the “Value Them Both” amendment ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

The Leawood Police Department was contacted by the victim who stated she had been going door-to-door Sunday afternoon and as she was walking away from one home, a woman inside came out and struck the victim.

According to Fox News, the victim is a volunteer for Students for Life Action. The organization alleges the suspect shoved the victim in the chest with both hands and began hitting her in the head with closed fists.

The victim was not injured, according to police, though Students for Life Action said she was “emotionally shaken.” The organization also said the suspect threw a piece of food that hit the victim’s face and followed her down the street screaming curses and phrases.

Police said as part of the investigation, the 37-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and has been released. She has not been identified at this time.

Kansas residents on Tuesday are the first to vote on an abortion-related ballot measure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The “Value Them Both” amendment is a state constitutional amendment regarding abortion access.

The ballot measure seeks to overturn a 2019 state Supreme Court decision that said abortion rights were protected under the state constitution. Under the ruling, lawmakers can’t pass laws restricting abortion access without “strict scrutiny” from the court.

If the amendment passes, it would give the state legislature greater control over access to the medical procedure.

A “yes” vote is not an automatic ban on abortion, but it would add language to the state constitution to say there’s no constitutional right to abortion. From there, it would leave the future of abortion rights in state lawmakers’ hands.

Political analyst Bob Beatty said if the amendment passes, then lawmakers could decide to do nothing. However, he said it’s likely that they could pass legislation restricting abortion in the state.

A “no” vote will mean that the state constitution will stay the same and continue to recognize the right to an abortion.