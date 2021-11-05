Kansas Technology Center hosts open house to teach students about the career paths they offer

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A whole lot of technology was also highlighted today at Pitt State.

More than 800 high school and community college students made their way inside the Kansas Technology Center for an open house involving construction — engineering technology — automotive technology — graphics and imaging technologies and more.

“Some of these students who come from smaller towns don’t realize what’s out there. And so to be able to get exposed to them, maybe that opens up new doors that they never knew was actually there,” said Trevor Maiseroulle, Career and Technical Education Teacher.

Students also had the opportunity to receive awards, prizes, and even scholarships.