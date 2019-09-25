Kansas tax study to focus in on state revenue numbers

A new group is meeting to discuss ways to save Kansas taxpayers money.

The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform will conduct a study to make recommendations to state lawmakers. The council plans to focus on sales, property and income tax.

This comes after Governor Laura Kelly’s promise to cut taxes during her campaign.

The council members come from different industries across Kansas, like agriculture and education.

“That scope and diversity is critical to developing a tax system that is truly fair for all Kansans,” Kelley explained.

“We want to look closely what the trends are both in the state and nationally as it relates to sales tax and try and make sure that we’re making good decisions based on data,” added Secretary David Toland.

The governor wants the council to invest in public safety, infrastructure and all levels of education.