Kansas swears in new Supreme Court Justice

by: Alec Gartner

KANSAS — The highest court in Kansas welcomed it’s newest member today.

K.J. Wall was sworn in as a justice on the Kansas Supreme Court in a much smaller ceremony than usual.

Wall is replacing former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss.

He is the second pick to the court for Governor Laura Kelly.

Previously wall served as a lawyer for the Kansas Supreme Court and more recently in a private law firm in Lawrence.

Honorable K.J. Wall, Kansas Supreme Court, said “I think that I’m a straight shooter, and like to be fair and unbiased at every turn and I hope that’s what people think of me when my career is done. No outside influence, just call it like I see it under the rule of law.”

Soon Governor Kelly will have to appoint another member to the court as Justice Carol Beier will retire in September

