Kansas swears in new Supreme Court Justice

KANSAS — The highest court in Kansas welcomed it’s newest member today.
K.J. Wall was sworn in as a justice on the Kansas Supreme Court in a much smaller ceremony than usual.
Wall is replacing former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss.
He is the second pick to the court for Governor Laura Kelly.
Previously wall served as a lawyer for the Kansas Supreme Court and more recently in a private law firm in Lawrence.
Honorable K.J. Wall, Kansas Supreme Court, said “I think that I’m a straight shooter, and like to be fair and unbiased at every turn and I hope that’s what people think of me when my career is done. No outside influence, just call it like I see it under the rule of law.”
Soon Governor Kelly will have to appoint another member to the court as Justice Carol Beier will retire in September