Kansas Supreme Court justice leaves bench in September

FILE – In this May 9, 2019 file photo, Kansas Supreme Court Justice Lee Johnson looks over documents as he listens to oral arguments in Topeka, Kan. Johnson, whose votes in death penalty cases made him a political target, plans to retire from the bench Sept. 8, 2019. Johnson announced his decision Wednesday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel File)

KANSAS – The Kansas Supreme Court will soon say goodbye to one of its members.

Justice Lee Johnson announced he will be leaving the bench on September 8th. He has been on the court since 2007 after he was nominated by Governor Kathleen Sebelius.

Now fellow democratic Governor Laura Kelly will get to choose Johnson’s replacement. The nominee will have to be at least thirty years old and a lawyer, judge or law professor in Kansas for ten years.

“The nominating commission will review all the nominees and then interview the candidates, narrow the pool to three and then give three names to the governor and then the governor then has 60 days to select one of those people to fill the position.” Lisa Taylor, Kansas Supreme Court Public Information Director

After the justice serves a full year on the bench, a statewide election will be held on whether to keep the new justice.