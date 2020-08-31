Kansas students to get mandatory vaccinations

KANSAS — As Kansas students return to school for in-person classes, fewer of them likely received their mandatory vaccinations.

KDHE uses the CDC’s vaccines for children program to track yearly vaccination rates.

States request vaccines from the CDC that are necessary for public health.

They then distribute them to doctors and health clinics.

KDHE data shows from January to July of this year, Kansas’s orders of federal vaccines fell 21% to 199,000 compared to 252,000 last year.

School health and immunization experts say the lower vaccination rates among children could lead to outbreaks of other infectious diseases.