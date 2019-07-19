Kansas students required to get two new vaccines for upcoming school year

KANSAS – Kansas schools are requiring students to get two new vaccines for this upcoming school year.

Kindergartners and first grade students will need to get their Hepatitis A vaccine. 7th grade students will need their first dose of MenACWY and then again in the eleventh grade. MenACWY is a vaccine against four types of meningococcal bacteria.

This rule applies to students in public and private schools. However, Kansas does allow vaccine exceptions for medical and religious reasons, but not philosophical.