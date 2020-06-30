Kansas statewide mask order to go into effect Friday; will give local governments power to remove

KANSAS — If you’re going out in public, Governor Laura Kelly says you better be wearing a mask.

Kelly will announce an executive order mandating all Kansans wear a mask, starting Friday, July 3. Local county commissioners will be able decide if they want to remove the order for people that are in their county.

Kelly says data shows that if Kansas wants to avoid another shutdown, everyone needs to get on board with wearing a mask.

“As much as I know that people don’t like masks — I don’t like them either — but it’s too bad,” Kelly explained. “The virus is the one who is going to control this, not us, and the mask is a really good protection against the virus. I think it’s important for all of us to recognize.”

The governor says it will be up to local law enforcement to enforce mask wearing.