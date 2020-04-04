Kansas State Treasurer to award 20 scholarships to high school seniors

KANSAS — Kansas State Treasurer Jake Laturner will be awarding 20 scholarships to Kansas high school seniors from across the state.

More than 1,000 nominations for the surprise a senior scholarship giveaway have been submitted.

Laturner will be awarding 20 scholarships of $2,500 each to high school seniors graduating during the 2019-2020 school year.

Seniors can nominate themselves or can be nominated by someone who is 18 or older.

Five scholarships will be given out in each of the four Kansas Congressional Districts.

Jake Laturner, Kansas State Treasurer, said, “Seniors across the state of Kansas have gotten a raw deal this year. They’re missing out on meaningful experiences that we all had in our lives and there’s never been a better time to do something nice for these seniors.”

The winner will be selected via random drawing and the money will be put into an education savings account for the student to use for qualified educational expenses