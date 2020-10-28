Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner visiting SEK

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas native is also on the campaign trail.

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner is also visiting several local towns leading up to election day. He’s running for a seat in the U.S. Congress, representing the second district.

LaTurner spoke about the importance of voting in 2020 and his plans to take action starting on the first day in office.

Jake LaTurner, Ks. Congressional Candidate, R, said, “Show up and get to work on coronavirus. On making sure that we stop the creep of socialism in this country, allow people to keep more of their hard earned money.”

LaTurner is running against Democrat Michelle De La Isla and Libertarian Robert Garrard.