Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner announces candidacy for U.S. Congress

FILE – In this April 18, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Jake LaTurner, R-Pittsburg, speaks to reporters after his appointment as state treasurer by Gov. Brownback during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. LaTurner has abandoned a campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat to challenge first-term GOP congressman Steve Watkins that he describes as vulnerable to Democratic defeat.(AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

KANSAS— Kansas State Treasurer, Jake LaTurner, drops his campaign for Senate to run for Congress.

LaTurner announced today he is vying for the Second Congressional District seat, running as a Conservative. He’s challenging Representative Steve Watkins, who narrowly won the race last year.

LaTurner worries that if Watkins gets the GOP nomination, that a Democrat will defeat him. He abandoned the Senate campaign he launched at the beginning of this year.

LaTurner has been state treasurer since April of 2017, and is currently the youngest statewide official in the country.