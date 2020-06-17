KANSAS — Kansas state officials say it’s time to make Kansas count.

They are ramping up their efforts to promote response to the 2020 census.

Kansans are encouraged to call on neighbors, friends and family to make sure they take part in the critically important, once-a-decade population count.

The census is used to determine every state’s representation in congress.

It is also used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funding will be dispersed, that money is used by communities across Kansas for emergency services, schools, roads, healthcare facilities and more.