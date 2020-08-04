Kansas state legislature 2021

KANSAS — Tuesday’s primary election will have a large impact on next year’s state legislature.

It doesn’t necessarily guarantee you a seat in the Kansas Capitol, but lawmakers say Tuesday’s election can be just as important as November’s.

Sen. Marci Francisco, (D) Lawrence, said, “Many of the races in Kansas are going to be decided at the election tomorrow because there may be only democrats or only republicans running for a particular race.”

They say you can’t just wait until the general election if you’re hoping to see your preferred candidate win.

Rep. Stephen Owens, (R) Hesston, said, “We take for granted often times the consequences of our election or lack of involvement of elections and when we see voter turnout low, we often end up with results that we aren’t pleased with.”

In Kansas, Republicans currently hold a super-majority in both the house and senate. That means if they all stick together, they can override the Governor’s veto. But the margin in slim and a few races Tuesday can impact the likelihood what happens to that lead.

2021 will also bring new leadership in the legislature.

Senate President Susan Wagle and Majority Leader Jim Denning aren’t seeking re-election.

That is giving some hope for change at the capitol.

“We have got to have leadership that will work together in the house and senate and in my two years in office, we didn’t have it, and it’s very, very frustrating to me to see those two chambers that are party-aligned, that are value-aligned, not be able to sit down at the table and work their differences out.”

The change could also mean different issues could be brought up for debate, including, the constitutional amendment on abortion, sports betting, medical marijuana, and one of the biggest topics that has been up in the air for years.

“It’s well past time that we address Medicaid expansion, that’s money that’s needed for our healthcare system,” said Francisco.

Legislators that win election this year will also have to decide on the once a decade task of redistricting legislative, congressional and board of education districts.

Lawmakers say whether voters turn moderate candidates or more conservative or liberal will play heavily on what can get passed next year.