Kansas Highway Patrol releases Christmas weekend numbers

KANSAS — The Kansas Highway Patrol has released their activity numbers from Christmas weekend.

The agency made 15 DUI arrests, down three from 18 arrests in 2020.

Officers responded to two deadly crashes, both of which were not related to DUI driving.

Also on the report were less speed warnings and citations than last year. 491 warnings were given, which is down 122 from 613 warnings in 2020, while 377 citations were written, down 213 from 590 citations last year.

The period of these statistics ran from 6 p.m. CT on December 23rd through 11:59 p.m. CT on Sunday evening.