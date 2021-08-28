PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas state and community leaders made their way to Pittsburg for a sweet treat at Broadway’s newest business.

Leaders gathered at the new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill for a VIP lunch ahead of its grand opening.

The location broke ground in October last year and is the first Dairy Queen in Kansas to feature the company’s new interior design.

The event was meant to help provide comments for the restaurant’s service before it opens to the public.

Raj Patel, Pittsburg Dairy Queen Owner, says, “The community support was tremendous, I’m so happy I’m in the Pittsburg community, I have five other Dairy Queens in other communities but Pittsburg was a great experience.”

Rep. Chuck Smith, (R-KS) Third District, says, “Our community leaders are doing a great job and bringing in a lot of positive things, when you look at our workforce, we need more workers, but there’s a great opportunity in Pittsburg to find jobs and live here and it’s a great town to live in.”

The Pittsburg Dairy Queen is expected to bring 40 to 45 jobs into the community.

The official opening is Monday, August 30.