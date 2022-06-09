ORLANDO — A Kansas Special Olympics athlete has gone viral after his performance during a deadlift at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Patrick Donelan, also known as P-Diddy, of Olathe is a powerlifter who completed a deadlift of 529 pounds!

“Absolutely AMAZING!! Congratulations to our very own, Patrick Donelan, for his successful 529# deadlift!” Special Olympics Kansas said on a Facebook post.

At the time, it was the heaviest deadlift lifted at the 2022 Orlando Special Olympics USA Games.

According to his father, Brent Donelan, P-Diddy’s personal record for deadlift in a competition is 545 pounds and his personal record bench press 345 pounds in competition and 363 pounds in the gym,

Patrick has been lifting since he was 13 years old and has participated in the Special Olympics for 15 years.

“I’m looking forward to meeting other athletes from around the country and building new friendships. I’m looking forward to the events, setting new records in Powerlifting and bringing home the Gold!” Donelan said ahead of the games.

In 2018, Special Olympics Kansas posted a video of Donelan squatting 555 pounds.

According to Special Olympics Kansas, Team Kansas has collected 25 medals, including one gold.