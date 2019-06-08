Kansas shelter animals benefited by annual Mutt Run

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Bikers from across southeast Kansas met up to raise funds for local shelter animals today.

The 7th annual Mutt Run, hosted by the Southeast Kansas Humane Society gave bikers the chance to ride for a good cause.

For about $15, bikers bought into a 90 mile ride throughout Kansas to help pay for food and any other necessities the shelter may need.

Along the ride, bikers made five stops for a friendly game of poker and the proceeds from that were also donated as well.

With the event starting only seven years ago, coordinator Jolie Gath says she can't believe how much it's grown.

Gath says, "It's great, it's a great feeling, especially watching all the bikes take off and knowing that these people showed up for this."

Last year the ride brought in more than $2,000 for the shelter with more than 75 riders participating.

