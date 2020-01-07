Kansas sex offenders not registering as they should

KANSAS — Law enforcement in Kansas are having problems with people registering as sex offenders.

Darren Eichinger, Labette County Sheriff, said, “Oh at the current time we have 81 sex offenders.”

“We need to be able to track you know all of the drug offenders and sex offenders to know where they’re living and what they’re doing.”

Kansas sex offender laws make failing to register a level 5 felony.

If they move into the county, they have to come up here and register with our records clerk.

Amber Vance, Records Clerk, said, “They have to fill out their paperwork for the state of Kansas and of course give me a fee of 20 dollars when they come in. And that’s basically it.”

Sounds easy right? But across the state people are facing charges for failing to register.

“A lot of them do it just because they don’t want to. You know, and when that happens we will do up reports and gets warrants for their arrests,” said Eichinger.

Vance says while most people she works with are compliant, there are some that will find an excuse.

One she hears the most.

“They don’t have a vehicle,” said Vance.

But Sheriff Eichinger says that won’t cut it.

“They have none because they when they get out that’s one of the conditions that they sign off on. That they go register,” said Eichinger.

A Parsons man will be tried this week for violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act. His punishment will be decided when he goes before the judge.