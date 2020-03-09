Kansas Senator meets with constituents about proposed wind farm project

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Kansas Senator Mike Thompson meets with Bourbon County residents to talk about possible outcomes from a proposed wind farm project.

The Jayhawk wind farm project would allow 50 wind turbines to be built between Crawford and Bourbon counties.

Senator Thompson says he’s seen numerous turbines appear across Kansas, and believe they can affect rural community negatively.

Senator Thompson has been conducting his own research into wind farms since 2002.

He says looking long-term, communities may be stuck with paying to maintain wind turbines.

Kansas Senator Mike Thompson (R), District 10, says, “People moved here for a reason, they don’t want the intrusion. And there’s definitely an intrusion with this sort of energy source. So it’s something people are going to have to consider very carefully.”

Bourbon County residents will vote on Tuesday on whether the project will be approved for the area.