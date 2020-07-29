Kansas Senate candidates talk immigration

KANSAS — The primary election in Kansas is just one week away.

Leading up to it we are getting answers from the candidates on topics that you care about.

The United States is known for being a country of immigrants. But the question of how to deal with people illegally immigrating has yet to be answered. So, we asked the candidates what their plan was for immigration in the United States.

President Trump ran his campaign on building a wall separating Mexico and the United States, to prevent people from illegally entering the country — and many republicans support this plan, including the four republican candidates running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas.

Bob Hamilton, U.S. Senate candidate, said, “Let’s concentrate on securing our borders first and building the wall, and then we can talk about immigration reform.”

Dr. Roger Marshall, U.S. Senate candidate, said, “There’s a right way to do things, but no matter which pathway you want to go when it describes immigration, it all starts with building the wall and border security.”

Both Roger Marshall and Dave Lindstrom feel that children brought to the U.S. by their illegal parents should have a path to citizenship.

Dave Lindstrom, U.S. Senate candidate, said, “We need to look for a way for them to become citizens of this country. They’ve been here most of their lives, some of them are adults.”

But Kris Kobach strongly disagrees.

Kris Kobach, U.S. Senate candidate, said, “I’m not in favor of amnesty, no matter how it comes or how it’s configured.”

Bob Hamilton says he isn’t sure yet if he would support a path to citizenship. He says the border needs to be closed first.

On Thursday — we’ll talk to the candidate for the last time before election night.

We’ll hear about the issues that they are passionate about.