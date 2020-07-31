Kansas Senate candidates talk about issues important to them

KANSAS — The primary election is less than a week away.

Leading up to it we are getting answers from the candidates on topics that constituents care about.

Over the last four weeks, we have asked the candidates about a wide range of topics — including healthcare, the coronavirus and immigration — but tonight we’re hearing about the topics important to the candidates.

As a business owner Dave Lindstrom says job growth and a healthy economy are important to him, especially during these tough times. He says, if elected as senator, he will work to help business owners and their employees.

Dave Lindstrom, U.S. Senate candidate, said, “I know what it means to stay up at night wondering if you’re going to make your payroll for the folks that work for you; whether or not you’re going to have a job for those folks.”

Kris Kobach says it is important to him that transgender athletes are not permitted to compete in female sports.

He says, if elected, he would introduce a bill to take away certain federal funding from universities that allow this.

Kris Kobach, U.S. Senate candidate, said, “They can still be whatever they want to be, but that does not entitle them to come in and unfairly steal records and steal titles.”

As the son of a former chief of police, Dr. Roger Marshall says he is passionate about police funding and law and order. If elected, he says he will work to prevent any cuts to law enforcement.

Dr. Roger Marshall, U.S. Senate candidate, said, “Everybody has a right to peacefully protest, but we can’t allow people to break the law. We are a nation founded on law and order and we need to maintain that law and order.”

Bob hamilton says gun rights are important to him. If elected, he says he will work to stop legislation that would impede on gun holders.

Bob Hamilton, U.S. Senate candidate, said, “I am 100% second rights amendement. I’m an avid hunter, I own a lot of guns, and I don’t want my guns taken away.”

Again, primary election day is just a few days away.

Be sure to follow along with us, your local election headquarters, on Tuesday night.