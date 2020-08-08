Kansas seeing spike false unemployment claims

KANSAS — Kansas is seeing a spike in identity theft, and officials are warning Kansans to keep a close eye on their information.

They have seen an increase in false unemployment claims.

Meaning someone has stolen the identity of another person in order to get paid unemployment benefits.

If you believe someone has been using your identity, the state has an online form that you can fill out.

Ryan Wright, Acting Secretary, KDOL, said, “That has all of the information we need to investigate those claims and that will generate a police report that they have and they can use.”